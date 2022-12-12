In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA), the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds producers to apply for crop insurance premium rebates starting at 12 p.m. on December 5, 2022.
In 2022, Gov. Tony Evers signed bipartisan legislation to create a state-run crop insurance premium rebate for planting cover crops. For this program, there are $800,000 or 160,000 acres of coverage to be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients will receive a $5 per acre rebate on their summer 2023 crop insurance premium for acres planted with cover crops in 2022.
“Due to the leadership of the Governor and legislature, farmers across the state can soon participate in this new crop insurance rebate program,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “This is an opportunity for Wisconsin’s hard working farmers to claim rebates for cover crops planted this year and an incentive to continue doing so.”
Producers who received state or federal cost-sharing to plant cover crops in 2022 are not eligible for this year’s program. Applicants will need to use their FSA-578 form to complete the application, and there is no limit on acres an applicant can apply for.
“Insurance is an important tool to protect your finances from the unexpected, and planting cover crops can help you do the same for your land and soil,” said Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek. “By supporting producers planting cover crops, the new DATCP crop insurance premium rebate program is a win-win.”
The rebate application will be web-based and remain open until January 31, 2023. A sample application is available for reference onDATCP’s websiteand will be replaced with the actual application when the application period opens at 12 p.m. on December 5.
Applicants will be notified of selection in spring 2023. Applicants should keep seed receipts and planting records as DATCP will conduct audits to ensure cover crops were planted.
