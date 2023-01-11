The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds Wisconsin dairy processors to apply for dairy processor grants through January 30, 2023. These grants aim to foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin's dairy processing facilities.

Eligible applicants must operate a licensed dai​ry processing plant in Wisconsin that is engaged in pasteurizing, processing, or manufacturing milk or dairy products. Funding from these grants can be used to address a wide range of dairy business needs such as food safety, staff training, plant expansion or modernization, and professional consulting services.

