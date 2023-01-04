The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) makes resources available to farmers who are transitioning to a new career or seeking off-farm employment, including a new job-hunting workbook.
The free, self-paced workbook for farmers includes information on setting goals, identifying transferable skills, searching for jobs, resume and cover letter writing, and interviewing skills. The workbook is available onDATCP’s website. Printed copies can be requested by contacting the Farm Center at (800) 942-2474 or farmcenter@wisconsin.gov.
“Farmers are known for being disciplined, effectively solving problems, and their tremendous work ethic, which are qualities coveted by employers,” said DATCP’s Farm Center Supervisor Dan Bauer. “This step-by-step guide was written with Wisconsin farmers in mind. It will help farmers identify and market skills that make them valuable, and set themselves up for a successful career search.”
In addition to the workbook, the Farm Center offers transition planning services, including assistance with goal setting, analyzing farm viability, reviewing plans, mitigating risk, and implementing strategies. For more information, visitfarmcenter.wi.gov.
About the Farm Center
Since the mid-1980s, the Farm Center has provided Wisconsin farmers with a variety of services, including financial consulting, transition planning, conflict mediation, veterinary analysis, and veteran farmer assistance.
The Farm Center also connects farmers to mental health resources through several initiatives, including the 24/7 Farmer Wellness Helpline (888-901-2558), tele-counseling services, counseling vouchers, online farmer support groups, theRural Realities podcast, and other new educational efforts. These programs were funded through Governor Tony Evers' 2019-21 and 2021-23 biennial budgets.
