The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) designated more than 40,000 acres across Green Lake and Saint Croix counties as Agricultural Enterprise Areas (AEA) this year. There are currently 47 AEAs across Wisconsin, totaling more than 1.57 million acres and spanning portions of 30 counties, 130 towns, and the Bad River Reservation.

AEA designations are important to Wisconsin'​s agricultural future and support local farmland protection goals, the agricultural economy, environmental efforts, and rural prosperity. Landowners within designated AEAs are eligible to enter into voluntary farmland preservation agreements committing all or a portion of their farm to agricultural use and maintaining state soil and water conservation standards. In return, they may be eligible to claim the annual farmland preservation tax credit.

