 The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has signed a $2.94 million cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service to create the Wisconsin Local Food Purchasing Agreement (LFPA) Program. The new program aims to strengthen local and regional food systems, support Wisconsin farmers, and distribute fresh nutritious foods to underserved communities.

“We are excited for this partnership and this opportunity to provide our state’s farmers with new markets, and nutritious food to those experiencing food insecurity,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “The connections and partnerships made through this program will help build a more resilient food supply chain that will last well into the future.”

