The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announces that nine projects have been selected to receive Export Expansion Grants. Through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), more than $1.2 million has been granted for projects to grow dairy, meat and crop product exports since the program started in 2021.

“DATCP is excited to continue creating export opportunities and resources for Wisconsin agribusinesses through the Export Expansion Grants,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Made possible by funding for the WIAE provided by Governor Evers and the legislature, these grant projects will help Wisconsin businesses engage in trade opportunities and facilitate valuable connections between buyers and sellers.”

