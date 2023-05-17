The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced 21 Wisconsin dairy companies will receive a Dairy Processor Grant in 2023. The purpose of these grants is to help foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities. 

“This is America’s Dairyland, and as one of the most significant components of our statewide economy, investing in our dairy processors’ ability to update and modernize their operations to keep up with demand and compete in a 21st-century economy isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s a necessity,” said Gov. Evers. “We were proud to receive bipartisan support for additional funding for our Dairy Processor Grant Program in our last budget, and I urge the Legislature to join me in again investing in this critical program to ensure the continued success of Wisconsin’s dairy processors across the state for years to come.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.