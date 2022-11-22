The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is now accepting nominations for the Produce Safety Advisory Council (PSAC). Two seats are available: one for a representative of a nonprofit education institution, and one for a representative of an underserved community.

Members of the PSAC serve two-year terms, and the council meets quarterly. The PSAC advises DATCP's Division of Food and Recreational Safety in establishing and achieving produce safety goals, representing constituency groups, and recommending solutions to problems facing Wisconsin produce growers in complying with the Produce Safety Rule.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.