 The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting applications for 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grants through February 27, 2023.

Eligible projects include those that focus on enhancing the competitiveness of specialty crop industries through research, education, or market development. DATCP encourages non-profit organizations, producer groups, government agencies, universities, and other agricultural organizations to apply. Applications may involve collaborations or partnerships between entities.

