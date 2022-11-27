With the holiday season fast approaching, the Wisconsin Department ofAgriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) encourages consumers to shop wisely.
Black Friday remains one of the most popular occasions for sales and shopping in the UnitedStates, but holiday sales have already begun. Consumers should remember these tips to protecttheir wallets and their private data while shopping.
Review a vendor’s policiesfor returns, exchanges, and shipping and handling beforebuying. If this is not readily available, ask customer service.
Take note of safety information, especially for toys and other gifts for children.Look for age-grading and safety verification labels from Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM). Check for recalled toys at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website:CPSC.gov.
Remember sellers must honor the lowest posted price for an item.Double check that items are priced correctly during checkout. Politely ask your cashier or customer service representative to fix any errors.
When shopping in-store:
Know if sale prices applyonly to limited hours, models, colors, etc. before shopping.Sales may be ‘door-busters’ or subject to other limitations. Read the fine print.
Check for tampering before purchasing a gift card.Make sure protective stickersare intact and the PINs are not exposed. Use gift cards quickly, as they may expire orbe subject to inactivity fees.
Make sure a QR code is legitimateand has not been tampered with by stickers, and is not a phishing attempt before scanning it. Real businesses do use QR codes; however,scammers can create them too.
When shopping online:
Avoid using public Wi-Fi to make transactions.Scammers could be monitoring it forpersonal payment information.
Do not allow untrusted cookies.Cookies are data saved to your device used bylegitimate companies for advertising, and by scammers to track your online activity.
Always ensure a website is legitimatebefore entering any private data. Do not trust asite based solely on its appearance – check that its web address is accurate and notmerely being mimicked before entering any personal or payment information.
