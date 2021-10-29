Dan’s Auto Center in Baldwin celebrated 25 years in business Oct. 15 with a cookout, raffle and door prizes.
“The customers gave us our start,” Dan Van Someren said. “This is a little bit that we can give back to them.”
Van Someren started the business after managing the Day Nite 66 gas station 25 years ago. The business, which was first located where Dollar General is, started off being a Polaris dealer, towing business and auto repair, before selling off the first two parts and focusing on auto repair.
For a while, Van Someren split his time between Dan’s and working for the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, before deciding to go law enforcement full time.
The current staff consist of Dan’s wife Cindy, the couple’s son Austin, and Brad Berends, who has worked for the business since day one. “We’ve always been honest and open with everyone,” Dan said, opining on what has been the key over the years. The mantra has worked as Dan said multiple longtime customers stopped by during the celebration. “It was nice seeing everyone again,” he added.
Dan’s is located at 830 US Highway 12 with hours 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Mondays-Fridays.
