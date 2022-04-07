Daniel Bennett group to perform free jazz concert

The Baldwin and Hammond Public Libraries are partnering later this month to present a free concert for the public in appreciation of International Jazz Day April 30.
The Daniel Bennett Group will perform 2 p.m. at the Baldwin-Woodville High School Auditorium.
Bennett, who is based in New York City, can’t wait to appear in Wisconsin as the group is scheduled to perform in Glenwood City later that night.
“We’re excited,” he said. “We’re going to fly in and cruise around the state.” Besides Baldwin and Glenwood City, the group will be performing at the Hedberg Library in Janesville.
Bennett, who grew up in Rochester, New York, attended a high school jazz concert when he was 10.
“I got hooked on the sax,” he said, as he also plays the flute and the clarinet.
“It’s not easy switching instruments like that,” he added.
Years later, his music has been described of “modern jazz and Avant-pop” (Pittsburgh-Post Gazette). He’s been profiled in Timeout New York, NPR and the Boston Globe with the group recently being voted ‘Best New Jazz’ in Hot House Magazine.
The group regularly performs at the Blue Note in NYC, Ronnie Scott’s in London, Tomi Jazz in New York City and Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Club in Los Angeles.
“Every song is different from the last,” when ask to summarize his music.
So why Baldwin?
It turns out the group has played for an estimated 300-400 libraries over the last 10 years.
“Libraries contact us,” he explained, noting they played for the Cleveland Library within the last month. “And we love to travel.”
There’s another motive as well.
“We want to show people that jazz is alive, and the scene is vibrant,” he continued. “All over the country and all over the world.”
Like all of us, Bennett and his fellow musicians have been and are still affected by COVID-19.
“My appreciation of music has only gotten stronger,” he explained as his group were playing in outdoor jazz clubs as the city was being shut down.
“We didn’t stop,” he added, as they recorded an album in 2020. “We got out there and went full throttle. It’s about bringing joy to the people.”
The group, made up of Koko Bermejo on the drums and keyboard and Kevin Hailey on the bass, are promoting their ninth studio album, “New York Nerve.”
In addition to what was previously mentioned, Bennett is also a touring clinician and associate director of the New York Jazz Academy in Times Square.
“We’re going to keep it pretty open,” Bennett said, when asked what visitors should expect April 30.
Michelle Johnson, Hammond Library Director, added, the Baldwin-Woodville Community Education and the Baldwin-Woodville School District are also contributing to the partnership.
