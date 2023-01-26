Ice dams are the sleeping nemesis of northern winters, created as snow piles up on the roof, the escaping heat of the home below slowly melts the lower layers of snow, creating water run-off that slides down the roof, and usually freezes along the unheated roof edge, which then “dams” the melting snow and ice above, which freezes again.
Because water is lazy, it may seep back up into the roof under the shingles, working its way into the framework of your home and potentially causing serious water damage if left unchecked.
According to the National Weather Service, ice dams can be a common occurrence in this part of the Midwest and occurs when heavy snow buildup melts during the day and then refreezes when temperatures drop overnight.
“After several days of melting-freezing cycles, it’s common for the melted water and ice to work up under the shingles until water enters the attic and eventually does damage to the ceilings, wall and contents. In cases where the ice dam goes unnoticed for an extended period, it can do significant damage to the building and its contents,” they added. “There’s no way to guarantee an ice dam won’t damage your home, but you can take steps to cut the chances of an ice dam forming in the first place by cleaning gutters and downspouts in the fall or using a roof rake to remove piled up snow.”
Those long-handled roof rake devices let you stand on the ground and pull the snow off the roof, but even that is not easy and can cause damage to the roof, windows, gutters, or attic vents if not done gingerly. Regardless of whether ice dams are forming or not, reducing the snow load on your roof reduces the chances for both ice dam formation and for possible roof failure, due to the added weight.
The NWS also suggests homeowners evaluate the insulation and ventilation in your attic.
“Most experts agree the R-value of attic insulation should be at least R-30 (R-38 is preferable in northern climates),” they write, while many experts suggest a roof insulation of up to R-50 in this part of the US. “In addition, good airflow from under the eaves or soffit area along the underside of the roof and out through the roof vents is essential. The insulation prevents heat loss from the interior of the home. The venting allows the attic air to stay cold enough to prevent or minimize the freeze/thaw cycle on the roof.”
Many people will also use electric ice-melting cables on their roof and gutters downspouts, to keep the melt water flowing, but it’s too late for that fix now, as they require a clear roof and warmer weather, so the shingles don’t break in the cold temperatures.
There are several remedies if an ice dam has already started to form, including using a snow rake and possibly hiring it out to a reputable contractor, as there are services and professionals who use steam and pressure washers to remove the most serious ice dams, while others will shovel as much snow as possible off first, and then use other means to melt the remaining ice blockages, making sure not to damage the roof or shingles.
One positive change in recent years is the common use of ice and water shield underlayment when roofs are redone. That product is made using a high-strength, long-life rubberized matting known as EPDM, or ethylene propylene diene terpolymer, which is a synthetic rubber membrane that generally seals off the roof from above and is glued down to wood underlayment prior to installing shingles. The theory is that the EPDM rubber matting “grabs” nails and seals around them, but even EPDM ice and water shield can be breached with a large ice dam.
Most experts do not think using homegrown remedies to not work, such as pantyhose filled with melt salt, which can later clog gutters and downspouts, compounding the issues.
Sadly, as there is plenty of winter left, ice dams will likely be an issue for the reminder of the winter, as the snows continue to pile up along with overnight freeze-thaw cycles.
