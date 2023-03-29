Technology and automation are playing an increasing role in the dairy industry. The University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension and DeLaval are co-hosting a robotic milking systems tour and open house 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, at Neu-View Acres. The Neumann family will be giving a small presentation about their decision to retrofit robotic milking to their existing barn, how they planned and executed their start up, and the impacts automation and data collection has had on their herd. Attendees will then be able to tour the milking herd and facility, with industry experts available throughout the barn to answer questions.
Tour features:
Two DeLaval robotic units installed December 2022, with two more due to be installed in May 2023
Farm history & why the Neumann's chose robots
Guided tour of Robotic Milking & Cow Housing
Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to connect with others in the dairy industry, learn about designing for robotic milking installation, and hear how one of our local farms is managing the transition from stall barn to robotic milking.
Neu-View Acres is located at 2250 5th Ave., New Richmond, WI 54017, approximately 6.5 miles Northwest of Star Prairie, WI, West side of Cedar Lake.
Pre-registration is not required, but we do ask those interested only to come on the date and time designated for the tour.
