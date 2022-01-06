Burnett Dairy Cooperative recently held its 54th annual meeting of the Members Dec. 15, 2021. Members attended virtually to hear about the Cooperative’s status, receive the board of director election results, and recognize five Alpha Award recipients.
The Alpha Award is an annual milk quality award given to the top five dairy farms based on average somatic cell count (SCC) for the fiscal year, with the lowest SCC average receiving top honors. The award is earned, and only five farms can receive it.
“The Alpha Award is another way to recognize and celebrate our farmers for going above and beyond,” said Burnett Dairy Cooperative CEO Dave Gaiser. “Quality is very important at Burnett Dairy, and it starts on the farm and carries through to the consumer.”
Raymond Dairy, Inc., of New Richmond, Wisconsin, took top honors and H&W Soldner Farms of Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, earned second place. Third place went to Crisdhome Farm of New Richmond, Wisconsin, followed by Kyle and Sara Mathison of Cumberland, Wisconsin, and Cabin Hill Dairy, Inc., of Boyceville, Wisconsin
While the Alpha Award is a year-end recognition, Burnett Dairy also offers milk quality bonuses throughout the year to farmers achieving a monthly SCC average of 150,000 or less.
“We appreciate the hard work our farmers put into their operations on a daily basis,” said Gaiser. “Milk quality continues to meet and exceed quality standards, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication our farmers have in making quality cheese.”
Burnett Dairy Cooperative also announced the board of director election results. Reelected to the Burnett Dairy Cooperative Board was incumbent Kyle Mathison of Cumberland, Wisconsin, and newly elected was Grant Gausman of Baldwin, Wisconsin The board later appointed Mathison as chairman and Paul Willger of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, as vice chairman.
Special recognition also took place for outgoing chairman Bill Haase of Osceola, Wisconsin, for his 12 years of steady leadership, exceptional service, and dedication toward the success of Burnett Dairy Cooperative. Haase served as a board member from 2009 to 2021 (a maximum term) and was chairman from 2016 to 2021.
“We thank Bill Haase for his commitment to Burnett Dairy,” said Gaiser. “His hard work, leadership, and dedication these past 12 years are greatly valued and appreciated.”
To learn more about Burnett Dairy Cooperative and its products and services, please visit www.burnettdairy.com.
About Burnett Dairy Cooperative
Burnett Dairy Cooperative is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered near Grantsburg, Wisconsin Founded in 1896, it’s a place where farm families work side-by-side with crop and animal experts to produce the highest quality milk from the ground up. With the guidance of its Master Cheesemaker, its award-winning cheeses are Masterfully Made™ with inventive flavors and inspired quality for retail, deli, foodservice and private label customers.
