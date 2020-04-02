Thursday's daily update by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services about the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the state eclipsed some notable figures.
The number of confirmed cases is now over 1,700 (1,730), 30 deaths (31) and 50 counties with at least one confirmed case (52).
Milwaukee County has 16 deaths, Ozaukee and Dane each have three, Sauk and Fond du Lac each have two, while Iron, Rock, Sheboygan, Waukesha and Waupaca each have one.
The breakdown for each county is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 869
Dane -- 228
Waukesha -- 120
Kenosha -- 67
Ozaukee -- 47
Washington -- 46
Racine -- 35
Fond du Lac -- 28
La Crosse -- 19
Rock -- 19
Brown -- 17
Winnebago -- 17
Sauk -- 16
Sheboygan -- 16
Columbia -- 15
Walworth -- 15
Eau Claire -- 14
Outagamie -- 14
Dodge -- 13
Jefferson -- 12
Chippewa -- 11
Marathon -- 8
Green -- 7
Pierce -- 7
Clark -- 6
Douglas -- 6
St. Croix -- 6
Juneau -- 4
Bayfield -- 3
Calumet -- 3
Dunn -- 3
Iowa -- 3
Monroe -- 3
Oneida -- 3
Vilas -- 3
Buffalo -- 2
Door -- 2
Grant -- 2
Jackson -- 2
Marinette -- 2
Marquette -- 2
Portage -- 2
Richland -- 2
Waupaca -- 2
Wood -- 2
Adams -- 1
Ashland -- 1
Crawford -- 1
Iron -- 1
Menominee -- 1
Oconto -- 1
Trempealeau -- 1
