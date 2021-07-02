Dachel excited about his new position

Jarod Dachel saw the position of Dean of Students for Viking Middle School and being Pool Director as the next step in his career.
“I felt like I was ready to move on,” he said.
The Baldwin-Woodville School Board agreed and approved his hire for the position last week during its monthly board meeting.
Superintendent Eric Russell stated with this move, Viking will have two administrators in its building, similar to Greenfield and the High School, which has been a goal of the District.
The Chippewa Falls McDonnell and UW-Eau Claire graduate has spent over 20 years teaching at Baldwin-Woodville, most recently sixth grade U.S. History.
“The interaction with students and those relationships being built,” he said, about what he enjoyed in the classroom.
He intends to use those relationships collected over the years to his advantage in his new job.
“It’ll be a big advantage knowing the students, parents and community,” he said.
In other Board news:
Approved the following hires:
• Chloe Fankhauser as a Viking special education teacher.
• Kylie Berberich as a High School English teacher.
• Kathryn Bennett as a sixth-grade teacher.
• Brian Meyer as a fifth-grade teacher.
• Bailey Manor as a third-grade teacher.
• Amy Gunsallus as Director of Food Services.
• Susan Anderson as food service worker.
• Heidi Fairbanks as a night custodian.
• Sarah Karau as Junior Varsity volleyball coach.
• Melody Wiinamaki as the High School Student Council Advisor.
Resignations were approved for Brent Paulson as a night custodian, Angela Weeks and Kim Haugen as special education paraprofessionals.
