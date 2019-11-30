The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease near Menomonie in Dunn County. The CWD-positive deer was an adult buck harvested during the 2019 archery deer season that was tested as part of the department's disease surveillance efforts and is the first wild CWD-positive deer for Dunn County. Its location is 18 miles outside of the existing Chippewa Valley CWD surveillance area, where five wild white-tailed deer have previously tested positive for CWD in southwest Eau Claire County in 2018 and 2019.
Last year, as part of disease detection efforts throughout the entire West-Central District, 373 samples were submitted from Dunn County with no resulting CWD detections. Last year's sampling effort was comprehensive, and this recent detection indicates that the disease is unlikely to be distributed throughout the county. However, disease distribution is often not spread evenly, and biologists need samples from the area around this positive to better understand the local distribution of CWD.
State law requires that the Wisconsin DNR enact a ban on baiting and feeding of deer in counties or portions of counties within a 10-mile radius of a wild or farm-raised deer that tests positive for CWD or tuberculosis. Dunn and Chippewa counties already have a baiting and feeding ban and are identified as CWD-affected counties due to their proximity to the positive detections in Eau Claire County. As required by law, this new positive will renew the baiting and feeding bans in both counties.
"We are committed to working closely with local communities, including the citizen-based Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team, as we explore future response and management options for this disease in Dunn and the surrounding counties," said DNR West Central District wildlife supervisor Kris Johansen.
In response to the detection of this CWD-positive deer, the department will:
• Continue to work with local County Deer Advisory Council members from the counties impacted by this detection as well as with the Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team.
• Continue surveillance activities to assess disease distribution and prevalence, including:
o Encouraging reporting of sick deer
o Sampling vehicle-killed adult deer when feasible
o Sampling adult deer harvested under agricultural damage permits
o Sampling adult deer harvested under urban deer hunts in the area
• Continue to provide CWD sampling locations during the 2019 deer seasons.
• Encourage hunters to utilize deer carcass waste disposal options during the remainder of this deer season.
• Encourage hunters to follow recommendations to help prevent the spread of CWD.
Continued citizen involvement in the decision-making process, as well as response and management actions to address this CWD detection, will have the greatest potential for success.
DNR staff will be at four locations from 3-7 p.m. during opening weekend of the gun deer season to provide in-person CWD sampling opportunities:
• Pleasant Valley Town Hall, County Hwy. W, Eleva, WI 54738;
• Welcome Matt Bar, W3530 State Rd. 37, Eau Claire, WI 54701;
• Rock Creek Town Hall, N995 County Rd. H, Mondovi, WI 54755; and
• DNR Service Center, 1300 W Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701
Additionally, several other CWD sampling options are available for Dunn County, including cooperating stations and self-service CWD sampling kiosks in the following locations:
• Kyle's Market, 115 Main St., Colfax, WI;
• Downsville Red Cedar Kiosk, Hwy C and 25, Downsville, WI;
• Luer's Grocery Kiosk N1959 St. Rd 85, Eau Claire, WI;
• Dodge Taxidermy, E10095 408th AVE, Eau Clare, WI;
• Spring Brook Meats, N3485 810th St, Elk Mound, WI;
• Cenex Kiosk, 318 Railroad St., Ridgeland, WI;
• Bridge Stop Kiosk, 101 WI-25, Wheeler, WI; and
• Any DNR office by request.
Dunn County also has deer carcass waste disposal options at the following locations:
• Dunn County Transfer Station, Menomonie, WI; Available until Jan. 31.
o Requires proof of CWD not detected result. There is an associated fee.
• Dumpster, DNR Field Station in Menomonie
o Available 24/7 from Nov. 20 to mid-December.
For more information regarding baiting and feeding regulations and CWD in Wisconsin and for information on how to have deer tested during the 2019-20 hunting seasons, visit the baiting and feeding and CWD sampling pages of the DNR website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.