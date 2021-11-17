Chippewa Valley Technical College approved a $1 million decrease in the tax levy and set the amount at its District Board meeting last month. The approved tax levy for fiscal year 2021-2022 was set at $24.24 million, a reduction of 4% from the levy in fiscal year 2020-2021 of $25.27 million.
Kirk Moist, CVTC’s vice president of Finance & Facilities, said the levy decrease is thanks to the state Legislature’s increase of technical college property tax relief from $406 million to $435 million, statewide.
“Local property owners have benefited from lower technical college taxes since 2015 when the Wisconsin Legislature removed $406 million from the total statewide technical college tax levy,” said Moist. “The new biennial budget that began July 1, 2021, includes an additional $29 million in property tax relief. This resulted in a lower total tax to support the CVTC budget.”
On Thursday, the Board set the tax rate at 81 cents, down from 91 cents in 2021. The rate is the amount property taxpayers owe per $1,000 in valuation. In this case, a person with a $150,000 home will pay $121.63 in property taxes for the year to support the technical college – down from $136.78.
The decrease is a welcome one after voters recently approved the $48.8 million referendum designed to meet the region’s current and future workforce needs.
“We couldn’t support our students without the support of our communities,” said Sunem Beaton-Garcia, CVTC president. “In turn, we vow to continue to fulfill the workforce needs in our communities by training and graduating highly-skilled workers.”
The CVTC board is required to certify its levy by Nov. 1 each year.
