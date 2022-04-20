Learn leadership skills and increase your ability to lead others during Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Learn Grow Lead conference from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
“The Learn Grow Lead Conference is a wonderful professional development event for administrative support and business professionals,” said Claire Lindstrom, CVTC business development and continuing education specialist. “There is a great mix of topics on leadership, technology and health and wellness, so attendees will get tools to bring back to their workplace.
“As we move out of the pandemic, this will be a wonderful networking opportunity for people to talk with individuals in similar roles to connect and collaborate.”
Improve your career skills by learning how to foster a culture of intention and awareness, lead with emotional intelligence, navigate difficult conversations, create an inclusive workplace, manage an active threat in the workplace, understand what makes a strong organizational culture, among other areas.
Speakers will host a variety of sessions on topics most relevant to the industry, including wellness, technology, inclusivity, security, and more.
WHAT: Learn Grow Lead
WHEN: 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022
WHERE: CVTC Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
COST: Starts at $25
REGISTER: Learn | Grow | Lead | CVTC
