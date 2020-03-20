In an effort to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Chippewa Valley Technical College has closed its campuses to the public as of 5 p.m. Friday, March 20. Arrangements are being made for students and staff needing to retrieve items from campus through Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m.
After making the decision to suspend face-to-face instruction for the time being, the College continues to closely monitor the evolving situation and decided to close public access to its buildings as the next precautionary measure. In this effort, CVTC staff have been busy transitioning to provide remote services options.
Classes are set to resume in alternate delivery methods starting March 30 and faculty are working diligently to transition their classes for this shift. Student and staff support services will remain available through electronic methods. CVTC’s e-learning specialist is available for video conferencing and phone appointments to students and College Professional Development is working to assist faculty and staff who are transitioning to remote work environments.
“We are taking the situation very seriously and are committed to doing our part to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said CVTC President Bruce Barker. “I appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility as we take the necessary action to keep our students, employees and community safe.”
For the most current CVTC update on COVID-19, visit www.cvtc.edu/covid19.
