Chippewa Valley Technical College has suspended classes until March 30 while instructors prepare to provide all classes by online delivery or other remote technology in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As the coronavirus situation continues to evolve, CVTC’s primary focus remains on education,” said CVTC President Bruce Barker. “While instruction has been disrupted, we are committed to the safety of our students, employees and the community and doing our part to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease. In response to the directive of Governor Tony Evers to suspend face-to-face instruction, CVTC will implement modifications to the academic schedule and campus staffing.”
Barker added that CVTC will work to reconvene regular instruction as soon as possible, pending further guidance from federal, state and local agencies. There are no current plans to lengthen the spring semester beyond the academic schedule of May 15. Events, seminars and other special training activities will also be suspended effective immediately. The Spring Open House, Spring Gala and Scholarship Award Reception have all been postponed.
Staff is transitioning to a remote work environment where possible, with limited on-site presence. Employees will continue to work their regularly scheduled hours and will be available to serve students and the community. Individuals who are on campus should maintain a six-foot radius from others and stay within designated spaces.
“We are taking things one step at a time as we navigate unknown territory,” Barker said. “I understand that there are many questions now and there will be more as we move forward. We will do our very best to answer them as they arise to make these transitions as smooth as possible.”
