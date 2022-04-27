Chippewa Valley Technical College students in the Horticulture Club will work to keep up the college’s reputation and official designation as a Tree Campus USA site Wednesday, April 27, by planting trees on the Energy Education Center campus.
WHAT: Arbor Day Celebration tree planting event
WHEN: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022
WHERE: Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Energy Education Center, 4000 Campus Road, Eau Claire
An Arbor Day observance, this year on Friday, April 29, is part of the requirement for CVTC to maintain its Tree Campus USA designation from the National Arbor Day Foundation, which the college has had for five years.
