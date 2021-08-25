Chippewa Valley Technical College’s automotive technician program is praising the efforts of Subaru of America and Chilson Subaru for donating a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport vehicle to the college.
Jeanne Chilson, manager of Chilson Subaru, handed the keys over to CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia and representatives from the automotive technician program, including Automotive Instructor Jim Gutsch, Monday morning at the vehicle dealership.
“Our students will be able to learn about the latest in technology in today’s vehicles,” said Gutsch. “They’ll be able to better understand all-new safety features like driver assist systems, collision avoidance, computer data communication among others.”
In 2020, Subaru of America and Chilson Subaru donated a 2018 Subaru Outback to the program. The donations are in conjunction with the Automotive Service Excellence Foundation and Subaru of America partnership with local technical school automotive technician programs.
“Donations like these increase our level of educational value,” said Beaton-Garcia. “This is how we can offer truly hands-on training. This advanced level of training is what businesses in our community are calling for. Chilson Subaru is helping us deliver.”
CVTC also has partnered with Subaru of American and Chilson Subaru to bring Subaru-U – the manufacturer’s web-based training – to CVTC’s automotive technician program’s existing curriculum. Because of this, students have the ability to take most of the entry-level training that is required of all Subaru technicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.