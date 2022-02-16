Applications are being accepted for three positions on the Chippewa Valley Technical College Board of Trustees. Successful candidates will serve three-year terms beginning July 1.
The open positions include one member who is an employer, one who is an employee and an additional member.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. Send applications to Lauren Sullivan, Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
All candidates must meet a number of requirements in order to be eligible for Wisconsin Technical College System district board membership. Candidates must be residents of the technical college district, submit an application/affidavit with a completed questionnaire and at least two written references, and attend a district board appointment committee public hearing in person to be interviewed. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, at 9 a.m. at the CVTC Business Education Center.
For more information or to request an application, contact Lauren Sullivan at 715-833-6500, lsullivan9@cvtc.edu, or visit www.cvtc.edu/boardappointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.