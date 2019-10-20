People considering options for a college education can explore whether Chippewa Valley Technical College is the right choice for them at an open house at the CVTC River Falls Campus Tuesday, Oct. 22. The event also provides an opportunity for the public to tour the newly expanded campus facility.
The free open house will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. at the 500 S. Wasson Lane campus in River Falls. Those attending can learn about CVTC programs and talk with instructors and admissions representatives. Information will be available on admissions, financial aid, credit for prior learning, academic services and other resources. Preregistration is not required, but those who register in advance online at cvtc.edu/RF19 will receive a free gift at the Open House and a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card.
The Open House is designed for anyone thinking about attending CVTC or wants to learn more about the College’s programs and facilities. Family members of prospective students are welcome to come, and so are community members who just want to explore.
Prospective students attending the open house will have a chance to win a $500 scholarship to CVTC, receive personalized help with their CVTC program application, and have their $30 application fee waived if they apply at the open house.
With over 155 programs offered both online and on-campus, Chippewa Valley Technical College delivers superior, progressive technical education which improves the lives of students, meets the workforce needs of the region, and strengthens the community. CVTC programs are designed with input of business and industry to prepare graduates for today’s jobs, with 95 percent employed within six months of graduation and associate degree graduates earning an average annual salary of $46,816.
