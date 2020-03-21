An Automated Fabrication Lab, a land purchase and science lab in River Falls, and upgrades at the Menomonie and Chippewa Falls campuses are among the projects proposed in Chippewa Valley Technical College’s $48.8 million referendum April 7. A new Transportation Education Center and an addition and remodeling at the Emergency Service Education Center make up the largest of the proposed projects, but smaller projects are proposed as well.
The proposed Automation Fabrication Lab would help addresses employers’ demands for trained welders. The 10,000 sq. ft. addition to the Manufacturing Education Center would allow for an upgrade to the curriculum in the Welding and Welding Automation programs, and increased collaboration with other manufacturing programs.
“Manufacturing is the leading employer in the Chippewa Valley, and, together with agriculture, is the primary wealth producing sector of our local economy,” said CVTC President Bruce Barker. “Keeping the manufacturing industries strong is critical to the future of the area.”
CVTC has a one-time opportunity to acquire 6.7 acres of land adjacent to the River Falls Campus that could be used for future expansion. The CVTC District Board has already approved the $2.5 million purchase, contingent on approval of the referendum. Other interested buyers are waiting for the results.
The land purchase would come with a former auto dealership building. The referendum includes $1 million for converting it for CVTC use as a second River Falls Campus building.
Area high school students have been getting a jump on their college education by taking CVTC classes at the Chippewa Falls campus through the Healthcare Academy and College Transfer Academy programs. One drawback is that the campus lacks a science lab. The referendum projects would add one, as well as a new lab at the River Falls campus.
The referendum includes funds for a refresh of some classrooms at the Chippewa Falls campus.
The current design of the Menomonie campus allows anyone to enter the building and navigate a significant percentage of the building without anyone knowing they are there because the entrance is not visible from the main office. A proposed remodeling project would provide a new layout and improvements to the office and commons areas to secure the entrance and provide a more welcoming presence.
CVTC has enhanced the education of area high school students for the past several years with its Mobile Manufacturing Lab, which brings modern manufacturing equipment and a CVTC instructor to the schools for instruction. The referendum would allow CVTC to develop additional mobile labs. Their exact design and purpose is still in development.
