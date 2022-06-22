Chippewa Valley Technical College recognized area high schools in April that have partnered with CVTC in the last year to offer dual credit opportunities to their students.
In dual-credit classes, high school students earn full credit directly from the technical college as well as earning credits for their high school diploma requirements. Students get credit on their CVTC transcript right away. Those credits also can transfer to a university or technical college.
“We are looking for ways to create pathways from high school to CVTC and to their bachelor’s degree at a university,” said CVTC Registrar Jessica Schwartz.
Schools being recognized for their partnership are:
- Altoona, Augusta, Bloomer, Cadott, Chippewa Falls, Colfax, Cornell, EC Memorial, EC North, Eleva-Strum, Ellsworth, Elmwood, Fall Creek, Menomonie, Mondovi, Neillsville, Osseo-Fairchild, Plum City, Prescott, River Falls, SpringValley, Stanley-Boyd, and Thorp offering five or more transcripted credit courses in the 2021-2022 school year.
- Arcadia, Blair-Taylor, Elk Mound, Gilmanton, Greenwood, Hastings, Alma Center, Owen-Withee and Siren offering three or four transcripted credit courses in the 2021-2022 school year.
- Alma, Amery, Black River Falls, Boyceville, Bruce, Durand, Elk River, Gilman, Glenwood City, Northeast Metro, Pepin, Somerset, St. Croix Central, Unity and Whitehall offering one or two transcripted credit courses in the 2021-2022 school year.
The intent of the certificate of recognition is to say thank you for courses approved and running as transcripted credit agreements in the current year.
In addition, the new President’s Award was issued to Thomas Sauve of Elmwood High School for his efforts to advocate for his district to partner with CVTC for dual enrollment. Through his work, Elmwood High School students have been able to participate in several dual credit opportunities, which has resulted in every student in the high school to be able to graduate with transcripted college credit.
Sauve is also creating and sharing best practices with other districts and educators at the local and state level.
Also, several teachers were recognized as Career Prep Funding award winners for helping their districts provide innovative, hands-on, engaging learning opportunities for students at their high schools. Those teachers, subjects and schools are:
Jeff Ballentine, Altoona High School, Welding Textbook; Joe David, Eau Claire Area School District, Industrial Bench Grinder; Karen Eslinger, Stanley-Boyd High School, Accounting Textbook; Maryann Gumness, Bloomer High School, Printer Kit; Jennifer Handrick, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, Camera & Lenses; Neil Jarosz, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, Outside Micrometer; Julie Kacures, Gilmanton High School, LED Monitor; Alyssa Matzek, Ellsworth High School, Early Childhood Textbook; Monique Olson, Owen-Withee High School, Camera Kit; Mary McIntire, Stanley-Boyd High School, Textbooks; Anne Pechacek, Ellsworth High School, Field Trips to MN; Ryan Schneider, Elmwood High School, Welding Helmets & Gloves; Timothy Shock, Plum City High School, Printreading Textbooks; Darren Swartz, Bloomer High School, Carpentry Textbook; and Andrea Worthey, Menomonie School District, Pinhole Camera Kit.
