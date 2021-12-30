Chippewa Valley Technical College’s agriculture programs are set to purchase a tractor after receiving a $75,000 grant from the Compeer Financial Agriculture and Rural Initiative recently.
“The students are really the future of our region. Investing in them is our priority, as well as making sure they have everything they need to be successful and to help our economy move forward,” said Sunem Beaton-Garcia, CVTC president. “The work that we’re doing we can’t do alone. This is a perfect example of the collaboration that’s needed to fulfill our mission.”
Compeer Financial executives were on campus Monday to present the grant and speak with students about opportunities at Compeer Financial.
Adam Wehling, CVTC dean of agriculture, energy, transportation and technology, said CVTC will purchase a compact utility tractor, which will be used for soil, agronomy, ag science and to teach students how to operate the equipment.
“This will be a permanent piece of equipment we keep at the college,” Wehling said. “This is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, but we never had the funds.”
In addition to the grant, Compeer Financial is also granting the college two $1,250 scholarships for students enrolled in a CVTC agriculture program.
“We’re here today to meet you, thank you and do anything we can to keep your great program going,” said Melanie Olson, Compeer Financial corporate giving specialist.
The Compeer Financial Board of Directors created the Agriculture and Rural Initiative in 2019 to make signature investments in programs and projects that directly address the needs of farmers and others who work in agriculture.
