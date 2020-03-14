With the passage of its last referendum in 1997, CVTC built an Emergency Service Education Center for the programs that train students to become law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders in local communities. The facility also provides a training ground for required continuing education and testing of volunteers and professionals already serving in those capacities.
A $9.5 million project to expand and upgrade that facility is the second-largest part of CVTC’s proposed $48.8 million referendum April 7.
“After 20 years, the demands for training in the emergency areas have changed,” said Shelly Olson, CVTC’s dean of health and emergency services. “What we built in the ‘90s is no longer adequate.”
The needs to alleviate inadequate classroom space, have dedicated areas for simulation training, and provide more realistic experiences for those who will be risking their lives for us, drive the proposal.
Law Enforcement
Eric Anderson, associate dean of emergency services, says the proposed expansion and remodeling of ESEC would address critical needs of the Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement program.
“We don’t have a place to teach defense and arrest tactics,” Anderson said. “We need a room free from obstructions with padding on the floor. We have to rent time and space at a local karate studio or other fitness center to do that training now.”
Having an on-site place for the training will allow students to work on their skills outside of regular class time as well.
“A required fitness component has been added to the Law Enforcement Academy and associate degree programs,” Anderson said. “We’re also going off-site for fitness training now.”
Planned additions and changes to the ESEC building would improve scenario-based training that is essential in law enforcement. One notable addition would be an enhanced firing range.
“Our current firing range is about 25 yards and is adequate for handguns only. We need a range where we can shoot from a distance of 50 yards for rifle training,” Anderson said.
The expanded range would be large enough for vehicles to be pulled inside, allowing students to practice firearm skills from a common position of cover for officers. “It would give students a chance to fire live rounds in a realistic environment,” Anderson said.
The building would also include a room for use of force virtual simulation. “Students would use a level of force based on scenarios shown on a video screen and the simulator would respond to what they're doing,” Anderson said.
Emergency Medical Services
“The biggest change would be more classroom and training facilities,” said Kasondra Mero, director of CVTC paramedic, FireMedic and EMT programs. “Right now, we have barely enough classrooms and no room for simulation.”
The proposal would add a dedicated Emergency Medical Services simulation area.
“We sometimes have simulations in hallways and closets,” Mero said. “We’ll pile up chairs to form what an emergency scene would look like. The referendum projects would allow us to create more realistic spaces with lifelike training for our students.”
The FireMedic program would also gain its own apparatus bay, a place to keep fire trucks and other equipment. Currently, the program shares space with the attached Eau Claire Fire Department Station 9, which needs more space to support a growing service area.
Mero explained that occasionally the ECFD must clear out its equipment and wash the floors to make room for students preparing for the Candidate Physical Agility Test. Students who pass the test are eligible to be hired by a fire department right away. But the failure rate is 30%, partly due to the lack of space for the students to prepare. A new apparatus bay would give the program its own area for test preparation.
Training for area emergency responders
The proposed changes at ESEC would not just benefit CVTC students, but also area emergency services departments.
Mark Schwartz, CVTC’s emergency services continuing education coordinator, is excited about what the improvements would bring.
Some of the continuing education for emergency services workers is done in their own communities, but Schwartz says they come to the CVTC campus often as well. Updates are necessary for the College to continue to serve as a certified testing site to meet the many requirements for community and volunteer fire departments.
“The vast majority of initial training is done here, including for volunteer fire departments,” Schwartz said. “Throughout the year, we have a lot of continuing education here, with firefighters and first responders updating and practicing their skills and testing for continues certifications. It will be better training for them because we would have better facilities.”
“I foresee continuing education snowballing,” Anderson said. “Local departments have indicated they would like to have this kind of training facility and offerings that are close by to decrease time and travel expenses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.