The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program (Aspen) announced last month Chippewa Valley Technical College President Sunem Beaton-Garcia is one of 26 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship. And CVTC Provost Lynette Livingston, is one of 31 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship.

CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia

