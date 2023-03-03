Chippewa Valley Technical College, with consortium partners Mid-State, Northwood, and Western technical colleges, has been awarded a $4.9 million Strengthening Community College Training grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The four-year project is based on triaging and accelerating training in rural health care. CVTC’s total share of the award will be about $1.8 million. The colleges worked with area workforce development boards, employers, and school districts to develop the project.

