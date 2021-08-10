Businesses and their employees will continue to reap the benefits of a 15-year relationship between Chippewa Valley Technical College and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration after the two organizations signed an ambassadorship agreement last month at CVTC.
“The ambassador alliance allows us to have a free channel of communication – staying abreast of regulatory changes,” said Rich Stangl Jr., program director and instructor of the Industrial Safety training program at CVTC. “We can communicate and collaborate. The benefit of open networking is a huge benefit for us, and we’re a resource for OSHA as well.”
OSHA and CVTC signed its first alliance in 2006 to focus on promoting worker safety and health within the general industry, construction and agricultural industries, including small businesses. The two organizations have benefitted by developing and sharing information on recognizing and preventing falls, struck-by, caught-in-between and electrical workplace hazards.
“Through our collaboration, Chippewa Valley Technical College has trained thousands of employers and workers on preventable workplace injuries,” said OSHA Area Director Mitzy Wright in Eau Claire. “Adding the college to our ambassador alliance program allows us to continue working together to enhance their education and training efforts to improve worker safety throughout Chippewa Valley.”
In addition, CVTC and OSHA will continue promoting awareness of OSHA’s rulemakings, enforcement initiatives, and safety campaigns, including an understanding of workers’ rights and employer responsibilities.
