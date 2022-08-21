After becoming a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense in January, Chippewa Valley Technical College has been awarded its certificate in recognition of significant contributions to the pool of skilled workers with cyber defense expertise.
The designation in Cyber Defense for the National Security Agency validated program of study is good through the 2027 academic year.
Josh Huhmann, IT-Network Specialist instructor with CVTC, attended the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) conference and expo June 5-7 in Seattle to accept the certificate.
In addition to the designation and certificate, in November, CVTC was approved to offer an Advanced Technical Certificate in Cybersecurity. The plan is to offer the course in the fall or thereafter.
“Cybersecurity is something that influences every area of IT, and there has been so much growth in the security field,” he said. “We’re seeing value in offering additional education to make sure businesses are security-focused.”
The designation identifies CVTC as capable of supporting a cyber-secure nation and ultimately contributing to the protection of the national information infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.