 Chippewa Valley Technical College is proud to share the Manufacturing Engineering Technologist and Mechanical Design programs are now accredited through ABET.

ABET accreditation assures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies, and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public.

