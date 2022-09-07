After more than a year of construction and anticipation, Chippewa Valley Technical College will offer an open house for the public to tour the new Emergency Service Education Center from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at 3623 Campus Road.
The new space provides the addition of 27,000 square feet and 24,000 square feet of remodeled space. The generous support of the community made the space possible, including state-of-the-art tactical and physical training spaces, equipment bays and classrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.