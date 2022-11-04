CVTC hosts free care for veterans event

CVTC workers are pictured giving a veteran dental care. 

 Contributed

Each year, Chippewa Valley Technical College offers free services to veterans during the Give Vets a Smile one-day event. This year, the College welcomes veterans to campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to receive these free services.

“This is our way of saying ‘Thank you for serving our country,’” said Don Raymond, Respiratory Therapy Instructor. “We have so many programs at CVTC that offer services, like respiratory therapy students and lung tests or dental hygiene students and dental exams. Offering these services free of charge to people who are or have given service to our country seems small in comparison. We’re happy to do it.”

