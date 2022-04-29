Mother’s Day is right around the corner. Students at Chippewa Valley Technical College have you covered. They’ve cultivated annual flowers, herbs, succulents and vegetables for the annual Plant Sale Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3. Containers and baskets also will be available.
“Students decide what to grow and how to sell the plants,” said Susan Frame, landscape and horticulture instructor. “I’m proud of the students for their skills in growing the plants and their business sense in selling them. There is a lot involved for students to coordinate to have plants ready for the sale.”
WHAT: CVTC Plant Sale
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3
WHERE: Energy Education Center Greenhouse, 4000 Campus Road, Eau Claire
COST: Plants range in cost from $2 to $35.
Proceeds go back into a fund to purchase all necessary supplies for the sale the following year. Many items are needed for the sale to be conducted, such as seeds, plant cuttings, plant plugs, soil, fertilizer and containers, among other items.
