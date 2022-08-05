Former members of Chippewa Valley Technical College boards were recognized recently with their names on bricks embedded near the flagpole outside the College’s Business Education Center.
Paul Kohler, Foundation Board; Jerry Shea, Foundation Board; Colleen Bates, CVTC District Board; Paul Bauer, CVTC District Board; and Megen Elliott, Alumni Board; were honored.
Each year, the CVTC Foundation honors board members who have reached the end of their terms. Board members are highly valued because boards at CVTC have numerous responsibilities – to help drive the mission; represent alumni, businesses, and stakeholders; fiduciary duties; and extend the College’s voice in the district.
“We’re so grateful for the dedication and commitment of our board members to our college, our mission, and our students,” said Karen Kohler, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.