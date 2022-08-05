Former members of Chippewa Valley Technical College boards were recognized recently with their names on bricks embedded near the flagpole outside the College’s Business Education Center.

Paul Kohler, Foundation Board; Jerry Shea, Foundation Board; Colleen Bates, CVTC District Board; Paul Bauer, CVTC District Board; and Megen Elliott, Alumni Board; were honored.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.