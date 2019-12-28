Mary Vadnais stood out from most of the other Business Management program graduates at the Chippewa Valley Technical College Fall Commencement Tuesday, Dec. 17. She wore a blue honors stole signifying her leadership of the CVTC Kappa Beta Delta honors society for business students.
Vadnais, 57, of Woodville, also stood out in terms of the life experiences she brought to the classroom. She served as an example to younger students of how people can change careers and excel at many stages of life.
Vadnais was among 325 graduates in 40 programs honored at the CVTC Fall Commencement held at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena. The largest program represented at the ceremony was Nursing-Associate Degree with 77 graduates, followed by Business Management with 27. In addition, seven students were honored for the completion of their Certificate of General Education Development.
Changing careers is not new to Vadnais. She worked as a manufacturing production worker in northeast Minneapolis for many years but then received training as a medical assistant. Later, she enrolled in a Radiography program at a Minnesota school, but a personal health issue led her to change directions again.
Having moved to Woodville five years ago, she decided to enroll in the Business Management program at CVTC. She says she was a little bit apprehensive about the age difference between her and her classmates but was still confident.
“I have a lot more life skills,” Vadnais said. “And I know what a good work ethic is.”
Vadnais faced many of the same challenges as her classmates trying to make ends meet and balancing work as a CNA and school. “It was challenging working two jobs and getting my homework done,” she said.
Vadnais also found time to babysit her granddaughter once a week. She has 29-year-old twin children.
The student speaker for the commencement ceremony was Pakou Thao, a paralegal program graduate who moved to Eau Claire from the Twin Cities area a few years ago looking for a better place for her and her husband to raise their daughter. In her message, Thao related some of her struggles and urged the graduates to thank the people who helped them through theirs.
“My semesters consisted of long nights in the library,” Thao said. “I would bring my daughter to campus every other night to do homework because we couldn’t afford the internet at home. My daughter patiently waited for me every night and in the cold winter, we both would walk across the bridge together.”
Thao said she found her help through CVTC’s Diversity Resources and the Empower club, and from her husband and daughter.
“Take the time to thank all the people who have helped you on your journey,” Thao said. “You can overcome any obstacles with hard work, dedication and, most importantly, your supporters.”
