When Jan and Sharon Gunderson came to the Manufacturing Show at Chippewa Valley Technical College last year, they headed right to the lab in what is today the Machine Tooling Technics program, where Jan got a look at the modern computer numerical controlled (CNC) machines. Jan found that much had changed since his time in the program, just as it has in all areas of manufacturing.
Area residents can check out the latest in modern manufacturing at the 2020 Manufacturing Show from 3-7 p.m. March 12 at the CVTC Manufacturing Education Center at 2320 Alpine Road, Eau Claire.
“This was just awesome. We enjoyed this so much,” Jan said. He proudly showed a card identifying him as a 1960 graduate of what was then called the Eau Claire Technical Institute in the Machine Shop program.
This year’s show will feature hands-on activities for visitors to experience the world of modern manufacturing. Back this year is the scavenger hunt for younger visitors. Exposure to careers in advanced manufacturing is imperative to a future workforce and this activity will help them engage in a more meaningful and age-appropriate way. Participants will be entered for a chance to win a VEX robot and Coding robot.
New this year is a Prototyping Lab used by multiple programs and among the equipment on display will be a new type of 3D printer that can print objects in metal.
At the Manufacturing Show, people will be able to talk with faculty and students from CVTC’s manufacturing and engineering programs: Automation Engineering Technology, Industrial Mechanic, Industrial Mechanical Technician, Machine Tooling Technics, Manufacturing Engineering Technologist, Mechanical Design, Welding and Welding Fabrication.
Through tours of the program areas and visits to over 50 manufacturing employer booths, visitors will experience the world of modern manufacturing, which utilizes advanced technology and automation.
“We have a great diversity of manufacturing companies in the Chippewa Valley, many of them using cutting-edge technology,” said CVTC President Bruce Barker. “Attendees can learn more about these companies and how CVTC prepares workers for lucrative careers in manufacturing.”
Manufacturing Show attendees will be able to see student-built robotic machines, such as an entirely automated rock band; watch a 5-axis unit that can cut a metal part at various angles without having to reset the part; or see an object designed on a computer become reality through a 3D printer.
Also on display will be a simulated manufacturing center with robotic equipment. CVTC’s Mobile Manufacturing Lab, which brings advanced equipment and curriculum directly to area high schools, will be open for tours. Visitors will be able to try their hand at welding in the welding lab, and see equipment like a water jet that uses streams of water to cut metal in precise detail.
For more information, go to cvtc.edu/mfgshow.
With over 155 programs offered both online and on-campus, Chippewa Valley Technical College delivers superior, progressive technical education which improves the lives of students, meets the workforce needs of the region, and strengthens the community. CVTC programs are designed with input of business and industry to prepare graduates for today’s jobs, with 95 percent employed within six months of graduation and associate degree graduates earning an average annual salary of $46,816.
IF YOU GO
What: CVTC Manufacturing Show
When: Thursday, March 12, 3-7 p.m.
Where: CVTC Manufacturing Education Center, 2320 Alpine Road, Eau Claire
Cost: FREE and open to the public
Web: cvtc.edu/mfgshow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.