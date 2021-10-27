Soon, Chippewa Valley Technical College health care students will be able to be transported from the classroom to the patient room with use of the college’s new virtual reality simulator.
With the recent Healthcare Simulation Week, the timing was perfect for CVTC to roll out the virtual reality project it has been working on for more than a year. CVTC’s virtual reality simulation is brand-new and will be offered to students in a strategic way and in addition to other ways of learning to make sure they receive the best education possible.
“Virtual reality is an innovative technology that replaces physical simulation mannequins with virtual patients in virtual environments like a hospital room, emergency room, clinic or home environments, said Kim Ernstmeyer, CVTC director of the Open RN project. “Virtual simulations can be accessed from anywhere, which became especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic when student participation at clinical sites became limited. We presented our work on virtual simulation at the Wisconsin League of Nursing conference in 2020.”
The VR simulations used by CVTC were created by a Wisconsin Technical College System consortium project led by CVTC. The project is called Open Resources for Nursing (Open RN) and is funded by a $2.5 million grant from the Department of Education.
The Open RN project team, comprised of faculty and simulation professionals throughout the state, is in the process of creating 25 open-source virtual reality scenarios and establishing five virtual reality centers at CVTC, Gateway, Madison, MPTC and NWTC.
Deanna Hoyord, CVTC health care simulation technician, one of the first to demo CVTC’s virtual reality simulator recently, said it’s incredibly realistic – so much so that you forget it’s not real.
“Participating in virtual reality wearing VR headsets feels like you are really in that environment, caring for that patient,” Hoyord said. “The learning opportunities for students using virtual simulation are endless. The sky's the limit, and the future of VR is where it’s at.”
Healthcare Simulation Week, sponsored by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, celebrates professionals who use health care simulation to improve the safety, effectiveness and efficiency of health care delivery. New methods and technologies that present enhanced opportunities to improve patient care are constantly emerging.
CVTC was recently recognized for providing quality health care simulation education when they received provisional accreditation from the society for Simulation in Healthcare. CVTC has had dozens of multidisciplinary simulations over the past decade to educate hundreds of health care students on using teamwork and communication skills. Participants in multidisciplinary scenarios have included students in respiratory therapy, paramedic, emergency medical technician (EMTs), pharmacy technician and dental as well as residents from the onsite UW-Health clinic, now Prevea.
“CVTC health care programs regularly use simulation to provide students opportunities to practice providing safe patient care, especially during high-risk situations they may not normally experience during their clinical courses,” said Shelly Olson, executive dean of health, emergency services. By participating in simulation scenarios, CVTC students are known by local health care agencies as being well-prepared to provide quality patient care from the moment they graduate.”
