The Chippewa Valley Technical College District Board May 26 approved a 2023 fiscal year budget that includes opening of the new Transportation Education Center and expansion and remodel of the Emergency Services Education Center while providing for increasing enrollments and holding to a reduction in the property tax.
The budget calls for total expenditures of $113,970,259, with a decrease of 18.65% from the 2021-22 budget of $140,092,712, due mainly to the completion of these two referendum projects. General fund revenues are projected to be $58,876,816, up 2.03% from 2021-22.
An estimated 6% increase in property values accounts for a drop in the tax rate from $81.09 per $100,000 of property value to $75.72. The proposed tax levy – the amount collected throughout the CVTC district for support of the College – is $23,997,604, down 1% from the previous year.
