Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia, President of Chippewa Valley Technical College, has announced Dr. Lynette Livingston as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

“I am excited to have such a great advocate for our faculty and our students at CVTC. Her deep passion for the technical college and the success of students has guided her leadership throughout a wealth of experiences,” said Beaton-Garcia. “We look forward to her vision to further the progress of the College for our communities.”

