Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia, President of Chippewa Valley Technical College, has announced Dr. Lynette Livingston as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.
“I am excited to have such a great advocate for our faculty and our students at CVTC. Her deep passion for the technical college and the success of students has guided her leadership throughout a wealth of experiences,” said Beaton-Garcia. “We look forward to her vision to further the progress of the College for our communities.”
Livingston joined CVTC in 2013 and most recently served as the Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. Her progressive leadership experiences at CVTC include roles in Curriculum and as an Academic Dean. In those capacities, she has led multiple academic programs in achieving accreditation; developed new programs, degrees, and university articulations; implemented innovative deliveries and academic initiatives including high school dual credit academies to grow enrollment.
In her new role, Livingston will provide leadership for the academic divisions, curriculum and assessment, institutional research and grants, and educational technology. She also is involved in collaborative efforts on a local and national platform to connect education and the business community.
“It is an honor to be selected as an academic leader at CVTC,” Livingston said. “I am committed to doing my very best to continue leading us to achieve our strategic goals.”
Prior to joining CVTC Livingston proudly served in public K12 education as a dual credit teacher for 14 years and a district-level administrator for five years. She was also a founding member of two successful charter schools.
Livingston shared that while she did not have a 2-year experience as part of her educational journey, she has ensured that all three of her sons have gained this exposure at CVTC as part of their post-secondary education. Each with a minimum of 30 credits and one a graduate of the CVTC machine tool program.
“The greatest endorsement I can give to CVTC is that this is the school I choose for my own kids,” she said. “My husband is also a CVTC alum.”
Livingston is a first-generation college student, holds a doctorate degree in Career and Technical Education from UW-Stout, a master’s degree in Education from UW-La Crosse, and a bachelor’s degree in Business Education from UW-Eau Claire.
“I am thrilled to continue the momentum and impactful work that takes place at CVTC,” she said. “You can see the impact in your very own community, and it is truly rewarding to work here.”
