Crops looks to rebound after a dreadful June

After a horrendous June in terms of rain, the outlook for crops is starting to rebound, slowly.
Portions of St. Croix County, especially the western half are in the “abnormally dry” stage according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s U.S. Drought Monitor as of July 6. The stage is classified as pasture and row crops are stressed, burn bans being implemented, lawns are brown and the lakes and rivers are lower than normal. The southeastern part of the county is also in the same stage while the middle half of the county is technically drought free.
There are other parts of Wisconsin that’s worse. Around 15 counties in the southern half of the state are in the “moderate drought” stage with Walworth, Kenosha and Racine counties are classified as “severe” or “extreme” drought.
According to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, the Baldwin area received 2.17 inches of rain for June, with most of that coming in the last 10 days of the month.
To compare, in 2019 this area received 7 inches of rain in June, while last year saw 4.08 inches of rain. To illustrate how bad June was, the NWS reported there were parts of west central Minnesota which only received a half-inch of rain. The NWS said, in a sign of hopefully good news, from earlier this month the prediction for July is to be not as dry as June.
Another sign of potential good news came from the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service weekly report on Wisconsin’s Crop Progress.
For the week ending July 4, the corn condition is rated 75% good to excellent, six percentage points better than last week. Soybean condition is rated 71% good to excellent, three percentage points above last week’s totals. Another positive outlook was the news all hay was rated 70% good to excellent.
Soil moisture levels are still a cause of concern. The report states for the northwestern part of the state, 61% of topsoil moisture was described as “very short” or “short,” while 57% of subsoil moisture fell into those two categories.
Ryan Sterry, agriculture agent for the University of Wisconsin-Extension office in St. Croix County said the next couple of weeks will play a huge factor on what the June drought brought in terms of corn.
“When (corn) starts tasseling and pollinating that’s really the key time, and we’re not there yet,” he said.
