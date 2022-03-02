The production of Wisconsin’s field and miscellaneous crops was valued at $5.38 billion in 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Values 2021 Summary. This was up 25 percent from 2020.
The value of corn for grain production totaled $2.85 billion, up 26 percent from the previous year. Wisconsin’s corn price averaged $5.20 per bushel, 76 cents above the last marketing year.
The value of soybean production was $1.43 billion, up 33 percent from 2020. The average price increased $2.20 from the previous year to $12.60 per bushel.
Dane County was the highest-ranking county for corn for grain production with 26.3 million bushels produced. Grant, Rock, Lafayette, and Dodge rounded out the top five. One other county had production of more than 20 million bushels and that sixth county was Columbia.
Lafayette led all counties with an average yield of 210.9 bushels per acre. Grant (208.3), Dodge (199.5), Green (196.7), and Fond du Lac (194.5) counties rounded out the top five. Four other counties surpassed the 190 bushel mark in 2021, which included Rock, Dane, Columbia, and Dunn.
Locally, farmers in the area had yields below the state average of 180 bushels per acre.
Polk County 159.8
Burnett County 137.7
St. Croix County 171.7
Barron County 169.1
Washburn County 167.2
Dunn County 190.4
Pierce County 185.9
In 2021, Dane County led all Wisconsin counties in total soybean production, with 5.38 million bushels according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Rock (5.33 million), Dodge (4.98 million), Grant (4.72 million) and Lafayette (4.14 million) rounded out the top five counties with the highest production.
Statewide, seven counties averaged at least 60.0 bushels per acre. Lafayette County had the highest yield with an average of 63.5 bushels per acre. Dane (62.9), Dodge (62.9), Grant (62.9), and Iowa (61.3) rounded out the top five highest yielding counties. Burnett County recorded the lowest average yield at 38.2 bushels per acre.
Locally, farmers in the area had yields near the state average of 55 bushels per acre.
Polk County 51.4
Burnett County 38.2
St. Croix County 52.2
Barron County 52.0
Washburn County 46.9
Dunn County 54.2
Pierce County 55.8
In 2021, Dane County led all Wisconsin counties in total corn silage production with 1,068,000 tons, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fond du Lac (1,053,000), Manitowoc (970,000), Dodge (748,000), and Brown (731,000) rounded out the top five highest-producing counties.
Green Lake County had the highest yield with an average of 25 tons per acre harvested. The next highest yields were in Pierce County (24.5) and Jackson County (24). Six counties had a yield of 23.5 tons per acre.
Locally, farmers in the area had yields near the state average of 21.5 tons per acre.
Polk County 19.0
Burnett County 18.0
St. Croix County 20.5
Barron County 20.0
Washburn County 20.0
Dunn County 20.0
Pierce County 24.5
