Ten years ago Richard and Marilyn Rolfsmeyer were excited at the prospect of being linked to the real world via a high-speed internet connection. 

Like many people living in the mostly rural Driftless Area that comprises southwest Wisconsin, the couple got by with relatively slow internet speeds. Scrolling the internet often occurred at a snail’s pace or was intermittently interrupted. Seemingly simple acts such as watching videos via their computer were often a struggle as well. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.