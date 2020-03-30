Monday, March 23, there were 416 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
One week later, the number nearly tripled.
The daily report by the Department of Health Services showed 1,221 confirmed cases which has resulted in 14 deaths.
Milwaukee County has had five, Ozaukee County has had three, Dane, Iron, Sauk and Waupaca have each had one.
St. Croix County now has five, according to its website.
County Public Health Administrator Kelli Engen reported to media outlets this individual was isolating at home and was related to travel.
The breakdown by county of confirmed cases:
Milwaukee -- 617
Dane -- 183
Ozaukee -- 36
Washington -- 93
Kenosha -- 30
Fond du Lac -- 21
Racine -- 21
La Crosse -- 16
Rock -- 15
Sauk -- 13
Eau Claire -- 10
Jefferson -- 10
Winnebago -- 10
Columbia -- 9
Outagamie -- 9
Dodge -- 8
Sheboygan -- 8
Brown -- 7
Chippewa -- 7
Douglas -- 6
Pierce -- 6
Walworth -- 6
Green -- 5
St. Croix -- 5
Clark -- 3
Dunn -- 3
Iowa -- 3
Juneau -- 3
Oneida -- 3
Vilas -- 3
Bayfield -- 2
Jackson -- 2
Marquette -- 2
Richland -- 2
Calumet -- 1
Grant -- 1
Iowa -- 1
Marathon -- 1
Marinette -- 1
Monroe -- 1
Portage -- 1
Waupaca -- 1
