COVID-19 is one of the greatest challenges that we have faced, as a nation, as a community and as health care providers. If we’re not able to slow the spread of Coronavirus, the possible surge of patients will overwhelm our region’s health systems.
At Western Wisconsin Health, we are working, along with all other health care providers in the country, to prepare for COVID-19. We are working to prevent the spread of the virus while we continue to provide essential health care services to our community and prepare for an influx of patients that will result from the spread of COVID-19. To help slow the spread of this virus, it is critical that our communities take Governor Evers’ “Safer at Home” orders very seriously. The plan focuses on social distancing, reduced travel, monitoring for symptoms and isolating/quarantine at early onset of symptoms. Read the full order at https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3A783ae8d2-d47d-4eb3-89bc-ac9149ef3d49.
To Protect Yourself and others from COVID-19:
• Stay home
• Mask whenever you are in public. Even homemade masks can help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
• If you are out in public, stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
• Do NOT shake hands.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• If you are sick, limit close contact with others as much as possible.
• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Call First
Symptoms of COVI-19 include: Fever of 100.4° or more, cough or shortness of breath.
If you think you may have the Coronavirus (COVID-19), do not go directly to the ER or to Western Wisconsin Health. Call first. Our health care providers will evaluate your symptoms and explain your best course of action. Call First at 715-684-1111.
“As a community, we will overcome this crisis by working together, neighbors helping neighbors, caring for those in need. It is this spirit of family that defines who we are as a community. I am so proud to see how our team has pulled together to prepare for this crisis. It is inspiring,” said Alison Page, CEO of Western Wisconsin Health.
For updates on the COVID-19 and what you can do to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors, please routinely visit wwhealth.org or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at www.cdc.gov.
