Seven days ago, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported there were 77 deaths from COVID-19 throughout the state.
Today, the DHS is now reporting 154 people have died.
Last Monday, there were 2,440 positive cases. Today, the number is up to 3,428.
A breakdown of cases county-by-county is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 1,743
Dane -- 340
Waukesha -- 218
Kenosha -- 182
Racine -- 117
Brown -- 77
Washington -- 73
Ozaukee -- 72
Rock -- 60
Fond du Lac -- 57
Walworth -- 38
Sheboygan -- 36
Outagamie -- 29
Winnebago -- 27
Sauk -- 26
Columbia -- 25
La Crosse -- 25
Jefferson -- 24
Eau Claire -- 21
Chippewa -- 20
Dodge -- 19
Marathon -- 14
Jackson -- 10
St. Croix -- 10
Door -- 9
Dunn -- 9
Green -- 9
Clark -- 8
Monroe -- 8
Douglas -- 7
Juneau -- 7
Pierce -- 7 (the County website reports all seven cases have been recovered)
Barron -- 6
Grant -- 6
Oneida -- 6
Calumet -- 5
Iowa -- 5
Richland -- 5
Shawano -- 5
Kewaunee -- 4
Portage -- 4
Vilas -- 4
Waupaca -- 4
Adams -- 3
Bayfield -- 3
Buffalo -- 3
Crawford -- 3
Lafayette -- 3
Manitowoc -- 3
Marinette -- 3
Oconto -- 3
Polk -- 3
Rusk -- 3
Ashland -- 2
Florence -- 2
Iron -- 2
Marquette -- 2
Waushara -- 2
Wood -- 2
Green Lake -- 1
Menominee -- 1
Price -- 1
Sawyer -- 1
Trempealeau -- 1
The death breakdown by counties is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 94
Dane -- 12
Ozaukee -- 9
Waukesha -- 7
Kenosha -- 4
Racine -- 4
Rock -- 3
Washington -- 3
Fond du Lac -- 2
Outagamie -- 2
Sauk -- 2
Sheboygan -- 2
Brown -- 1
Buffalo -- 1
Columbia -- 1
Grant -- 1
Iron -- 1
Jackson -- 1
Juneau -- 1
Marathon -- 1
Waupaca -- 1
Winnebago -- 1
